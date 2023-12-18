MBL Wealth LLC Buys 934 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.48. 1,575,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,273. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

