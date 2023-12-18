MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned 4.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS UAUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. 55,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

