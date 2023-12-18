MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUGFree Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned 4.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS UAUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. 55,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (BATS:UAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.