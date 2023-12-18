MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,416 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.6% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 2.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. 38,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

