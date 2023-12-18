MBL Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.39. 12,811,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,245,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

