MBL Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

