MBL Wealth LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.56. 11,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.