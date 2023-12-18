MBL Wealth LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 1.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 389.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 20,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.