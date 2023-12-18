MBL Wealth LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 791,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,924. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.