MBL Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,122. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.