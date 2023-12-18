MBL Wealth LLC Invests $783,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EWZ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 3,712,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,580,807. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

