MBL Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097,250. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

