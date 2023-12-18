MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 895.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.