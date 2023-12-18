MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $36,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 432,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 1,297,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $701.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

