MBL Wealth LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 274,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

