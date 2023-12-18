MBL Wealth LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 405,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,509. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

