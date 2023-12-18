MBL Wealth LLC Sells 20,710 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS FNOV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.20. 50,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.