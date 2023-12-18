MBL Wealth LLC Sells 396 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,187 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. 99,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,469. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

