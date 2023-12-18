McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.13), with a volume of 810683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.09).

McBride Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,282.86, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 37,500 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £31,875 ($40,013.81). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

