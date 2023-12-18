McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.1% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.87. The company had a trading volume of 208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

