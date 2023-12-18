McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 175.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 73,608 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.