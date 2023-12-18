McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $170.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

