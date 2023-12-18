McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD opened at $287.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.76.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.