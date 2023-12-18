McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $289.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,444. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average is $279.76.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

