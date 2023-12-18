McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $439.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.27 and a 200-day moving average of $431.57. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

