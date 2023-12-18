MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.