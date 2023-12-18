MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
