Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 2,609,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,528. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

