Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $707,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

