Medtronic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 74,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average volume of 14,821 call options.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Medtronic stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
