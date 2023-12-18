Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE MTH opened at $173.03 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

