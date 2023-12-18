MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.27. 21,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $602.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $27.06 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

