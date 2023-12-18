Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $81.55. 6,047,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,043,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

