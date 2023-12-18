Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.69.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.08. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

