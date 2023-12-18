Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6406 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Mills Music Trust Price Performance

Mills Music Trust stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Mills Music Trust has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Mills Music Trust Company Profile

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

