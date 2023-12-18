Mills Music Trust (MMTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6406 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Mills Music Trust Price Performance
Mills Music Trust stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Mills Music Trust has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Mills Music Trust Company Profile
