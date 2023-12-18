Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 541708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Further Reading

