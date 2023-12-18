Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.41

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 68272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

