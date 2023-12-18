Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Purchases £27,000 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($33,894.05).

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.61. The stock has a market cap of £420.76 million, a PE ratio of -266.35 and a beta of 1.21. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.60 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

