Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Purchases £27,000 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($33,894.05).
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.61. The stock has a market cap of £420.76 million, a PE ratio of -266.35 and a beta of 1.21. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.60 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.70.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
