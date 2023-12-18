Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.22. 1,997,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

