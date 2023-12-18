MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $50.69

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.69, but opened at $52.52. MoneyLion shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 47,124 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $1,633,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at $908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.