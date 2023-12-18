Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.53. 26,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 269,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

