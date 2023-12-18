Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,271. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

