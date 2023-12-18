Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,733 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEF traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $95.71. 2,604,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,198. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.