Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 999.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,874 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,104. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

