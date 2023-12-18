Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C remained flat at $49.83 during midday trading on Monday. 10,237,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,700,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.32.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

