Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 376.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 452,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,266. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

