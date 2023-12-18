Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.12. 168,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,479. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

