Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 278,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.26. 795,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

