Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. 1,810,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

