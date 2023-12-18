Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,493 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,254. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

