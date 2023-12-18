Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

