Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 705,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,906. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

