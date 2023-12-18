Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.22.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $143.81. 558,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

